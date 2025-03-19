A blend of Divinity & Beauty: Miss World prays at Yadagirigutta

Hyderabad: The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad, beginning on May 7 and culminating in a grand finale on May 31. Ahead of the event, reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková has embarked on a journey to explore Telangana, starting with a visit to the renowned Yadagirigutta temple.

Describing her experience at the temple of Lord Lakshminarasimha Swamy as both joyful and spiritually uplifting, Krystyna expressed her gratitude. "I feel blessed and happy to know that in a few weeks, 120 Miss World participants will have the opportunity to experience something truly unique here. This is just the beginning! I can't wait to see more of Telangana and its hidden gems," she said. The temple priests welcomed Krystyna with traditional hymns and bestowed blessings upon her. As a token of reverence, the temple authorities presented her with a framed image of Swamyvaru. She also took part in the ‘Akhanda Deeparadhana’ ritual and shared her thoughts in the visitors’ book.

Miss World Limited CEO and Chairman Julia Morley, along with Telangana’s Tourism, Culture, Heritage, and Youth Affairs Secretary Smita Sabharwal, emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting the state on the global tourism map.

The Tourism Department, which played a key role in bringing the event to Telangana, has launched the slogan “Telangana Zarur Aana” (You must come to Telangana) to encourage global visitors.