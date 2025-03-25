A cop & runner, he aims for Ironman title

Hyderabad: Attitude defines a person, not their profession. This belief is embodied by Pilli Raju, a dedicated police constable from Khammam, who has transcended his law enforcement duty to inspire thousands through his passion for fitness and marathon running.

Raju is not just an officer; he is an accomplished athlete who has shattered records in full, half, and ultra-marathons at both national and international levels. Through his WhatsApp community, ‘Fit Police’, Raju has motivated over 1,000 individuals across Telangana to embrace a healthy lifestyle. He also provides free physical training to aspiring police recruits, ensuring they excel in fitness tests.

His goal? To achieve the prestigious ‘Ironman’ title—a grueling triathlon that includes a 3.86-km swim, a 180-km bicycle ride, and a 42.1-km run without a break. Currently, he is rigorously preparing for the Ironman Triathlon, set to take place in Goa this November.

Recently, he completed the challenging Tata Ultra Marathon, a 50-km night run through the hills and valleys of the Sahyadri range in Lonavala, Maharashtra, finishing in an impressive 6 hours and 15 minutes. To date, he has participated in over 300 marathons across various categories, including 21 km, 42 km, and 50 km runs.

What sets Raju apart is his unwavering dedication to his roots and his profession. In every marathon, he proudly carries the Telangana Police flag, symbolising his commitment to motivating young aspirants to join the armed forces, including the Army and Navy.

Concerned about misguided youth, he actively trains and mentors those preparing for police recruitment, offering guidance and fitness training free of charge. Despite his demanding schedule as a constable, he ensures that running remains an integral part of his daily routine, always carrying his sports shoes with him.

Raju’s journey began in 2016 when ACP B. Tirupathi Reddy of Khammam Rural inspired him to take up running. Since then, he has not only participated in numerous marathons but has also served as the brand ambassador for various marathon events across Telangana. His humanitarian efforts have earned him immense recognition, and his wife, along with IGP Sports Telangana Ramesh, has been a pillar of support in his journey.

Raju’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and purpose. He is not just running marathons — he is running a movement, inspiring a generation to embrace fitness and discipline. With the Ironman title in his sights, he continues to push boundaries, proving that true strength lies beyond the uniform.