A Journey Into The Future: 151-yr-old Sec’bad station getting a grand makeover

Hyderabad: The iconic Secunderabad Railway Station, a 151-year-old architectural marvel that stood as a testament to Hyderabad’s rich Nizam-era heritage, is undergoing a massive transformation.

The historic station, originally built in 1874 during the British era by the Nizam of Hyderabad, is being revamped into a world-class transport hub, promising amenities on par with international airports. The redevelopment, estimated at Rs 700 crore, is set to redefine passenger experience while preserving the station’s legacy.

The Secunderabad Railway Station was once the heart of the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway, functioning as its primary station until 1916.

Its magnificent portico and concourse were architectural reflections of the grandeur of the Nizam’s era. The Indian Railways took over the station in 1951, and since then, it has grown into one of the busiest railway stations in South India, witnessing an annual footfall of around 20 million passengers and generating earnings of Rs 500 crore.

The station’s revamp is designed to enhance passenger convenience, accessibility, and efficiency. The new design includes a sky concourse, travelators, high-speed lifts, and escalators, ensuring smooth movement for travelers. To further ease congestion, separate arrival and departure terminals with designated drop-off and pick-up points will be established, preventing cross-movement of vehicles. Additionally, the project includes multi-level and underground parking facilities, providing ample space for commuters.

The station is also set to accommodate commercial spaces such as retail outlets, cafeterias, and recreational areas, making it more than just a transit point. In a move towards sustainability, a 5000 kW solar power plant will be installed, contributing to the station’s green energy initiatives.

Redevelopment efforts commenced last year, and just last week, demolition of the old main station building began in a phased manner to ensure passenger movement remains unhindered. To accommodate passengers during the transition, a temporary booking office has been set up on the north side of the station.

Meanwhile, work on a multi-level car parking facility is in progress.

On the south side, expansion efforts are moving swiftly, with nearly 40% of the work completed. The construction of columns up to the second floor is finished, and the first-floor slab shuttering work is currently underway.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the redevelopment is the air concourse, which will significantly ease platform congestion by offering seamless connectivity across the station. Excavation works for the concourse, travelators, and the COP (cover over platforms) foundation are in progress. Out of the 66 foundations required for the air concourse, 34 have already been completed.

The vision of a modernised Secunderabad Railway Station is steadily coming to life with the new iconic building slated for inauguration in December 2025.