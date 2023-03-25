A special treat for book lovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unlimited book fair was organised by the used booksfactory.com in the city for the first time for book lovers. Book enthusiasts can buy boxes of books of different sizes at respective prices and fill the boxes with books of their choice.



Around 1 lakh books of various genres have been displayed for the readers to buy. The fair was inaugurated on Friday at Maruti Gardens, Lakdi Ka Pul and will conclude on March 27.

This book fair has a special feature as compared to the other fairs. People will find three different sizes of boxes - Small, Medium and Large which are graded by prices according to their size. The buyer has to purchase books as a one-time payment and can carry them in any box of their choice.

The various books and authors on offer include Jeffrey Archer, Dan Brown, Enid Blyton, the Sherlock Holmes series, children's books, Health and Fitness, Self Help books, Encyclopedia and many more.

Thilak Desingh, founder of usedbooksfactory.com said, "During my entrance exam preparation, I remember the struggles I faced searching for the books I needed the most. Inspiring from my struggles, I have set up a platform to source books of various genres for book lovers to buy. Moreover, due to social media, people are spending less time on reading books. Hence this platform will help people to access books easily and cultivate their reading habits. We organised this event all over the South-Indian states and have yielded good responses.

This book fair has been organised first time in Hyderabad and weare surprised to see the footfall on the first day. There are various collections of books which include non-fiction, fiction, young adult, crime, children's books and many more, he added.

"The fair is really helpful for me. I can explore and get access to a wide range of books at a budget-friendly price", said a college student Amulya.

"I am surprised to see the huge collection of books displayed here. I purchased around 17 medium sized books," says Prasanth, a customer.

Rakesh (name changed), a police officer said, "I purchased two large boxes which have a vast collection of different genres and I will be donating thesebooks to prisoners at the jail for cultivating this wonderful reading habit among them."