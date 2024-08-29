A TALE OF VANISHING LAKES-II: Once haven for winged visitors, Ameenpur Lake turns pollution hub

Hyderabad: Within a decade, Ameenpur's Pedda Cheruvu, known for its biodiversity, has slowly yielded to not only industrial pollutants, but also to concrete jungle. High-rise constructions, some of which are more than 35 floors, have completely damaged the ecology of India’s first Biodiversity Heritage site.

The lake which was celebrated as the biodiversity site prior to formation of Telangana has been completely neglected. One of the major reasons for transformation of the lake into an open drain in recent years is the declaration of ‘conservation zone’ into residential. With rapid urbanization, the massive lake in the suburbs of the city has not only shrunk in size, but also turned into a water body which now deters even migratory birds, owing to contaminants of all sorts. Authorities are yet to fix its final FTL (Full Tank Level), while inflow and outflow channels are cut off for ‘development’.

As per the preliminary report of HMDA, the lake is spread over 93 acres. However, as per the State government which submitted the records before the National Green Tribunal in 2016, the FTL of combined Pedda Cheruvu and abutting Kotha Cheruvu is 453 acres and buffer area is 52 acres. However, this is being challenged by residents who have constructed their houses with permission of authorities.

This massive lake is part of the about a dozen chain of lakes, which are spread all over Ameepur mandal. However, in recent years, the closure of the sluice gate by the authorities has completely disconnected the lake’s inflow and outflow, transforming the lake into open drain.

According to green activists, the sewage and industrial pollutants and closure of sluice gate in the downstream have completely damaged the lake and its ecosystem. “All the seven sluices were closed and in the place where the channel connected to other lakes, high rises are being constructed. Interestingly, the Irrigation department has issued NoC and RERA also approved these construction companies,” said V Ravikrishna, an advocate.

In 2021, a road was also constructed cutting the lake into two, causing uproar from the civil society groups. “Some of these constructions have 4-level cellars for parking space and these are constructed right above the channels which were connecting the lakes. Who will be responsible if these buildings are submerged? Even their structural integrity remains under question,” argues Ravikrishna.

This is one of the lakes which HYDRA officials had visited a few days back. There remains apprehension about what the authorities are up to.