A unique temple where devotees meet God by appointment

Hyderabad: In a rare twist, a temple in the Old City of Hyderabad, Sri Deenanath Swamy Maharaj Mandir, operates on a system where devotees must schedule an appointment to meet the presiding deity!

Located in Roopala Bazar of Shah Ali Banda, this historical temple is registered with the Telangana Endowments Department (TGED). However, it is unlike most temples, as it lacks a priest to perform daily rituals, and devotees cannot visit at regular hours. Instead, a signboard at the temple provides a contact number (9394883141), allowing devotees to call ahead to schedule an appointment to have the temple doors opened and view the deity, Sri Deenanath Swamy Maharaj. Alternatively, one can visit the temple in person and request an entry. The temple's caretaker handles these requests, though it has been revealed that some duties are passed on to assistants.

Shanthi, a female attendee, explained that there is no permanent priest at the temple. Only during specific events like Shivaratri, a priest is called in to perform rituals. She also admitted uncertainty about the costs for pujas, suggesting devotees approach the elderly at the temple for further details. An interesting aspect of this temple's management is that, despite its lack of daily rituals, an Executive Officer (EO) has been appointed by the TGED to oversee the temple, and this EO receives a salary.

Oral traditions from locals reveal that the temple, dating back generations, used to host regular rituals performed by visiting devotees. The sanctum sanctorum houses a Panchamukha Linga, like the one found in Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple, further deepening the temple’s mysterious aura.

Recently, the temple was painted in bright white, raising questions from temple preservation advocates like Yamuna Pathak, who noted, “The whitewash only adds to the mystery of this temple.”

In 2013, concerned locals sent a letter to the authorities, urging immediate intervention to save the temple from deterioration. Unfortunately, their pleas were ignored, and the temple has since been distanced from the community and faces threats of encroachment.

What’s more perplexing is the absence of attention from higher authorities, including the Comptroller and Auditor General’s Office (CAG), which regularly audits government departments. Despite these audits, the temple's issues remain overlooked. This raises concerns about the treatment of historical temples in the region and the lack of accountability in preserving cultural heritage.

The unique nature of this temple, along with its curious management, continues to perplex both devotees and local authorities alike.