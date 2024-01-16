AAP following ideology of RSS, BJP: Owaisi

Hyderabad : AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for deciding to conduct Sundarkand Paths and Hanuman Chalisa in every Assembly constituency of Delhi and stated that it is following the ideology of RSS and BJP.

Reacting to AAP’s decision to conduct recitation of Sundarkand Paths in every Assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month, the Hyderabad MP termed Delhi’s ruling party as ‘Chhota Recharge of RSS’.

In his post on ‘X’, Owaisi wondered if AAP had taken the decision because of the January 22 event. He was referring to the scheduled inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya.



Owaisi recalled that AAP leaders had maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and had said that they only want to talk on issues like education and health. “Is Sunderkand Path a lesson of education or health,” he asked.



The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said that the fact is that they want to avoid justice. He alleged that AAP is giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh.

“They don’t want us to talk about Babri (Masjid) but they keep beating the drum of justice, love, so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva,” Owaisi wrote.

The MP asked AAP leaders as to how different they are from BJP and went on to add that there is no difference between them. Alleging that they are hypocrites, Owaisi said they were following the path of Narendra Modi and resorting to politics of competitive Hindutva.