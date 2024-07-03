ABVP members stage dharna at TGPSC

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a dharna at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday and urged them to issue a mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher vacancies.

The ABVP activists demanded that the State government fulfill the assurances given to the unemployed youth in the State. Later, the ABVP leaders were arrested by the local police.

ABVP state secretary Chintakayala Jhansi said, “As assured to the unemployed youth, the State government must immediately issue notifications for two lakh vacancies. Apart from this, it will be better if the State government shortlists candidates for the Group-I Mains exam in the 1:100 ratio, besides increasing Group-II and Group-III posts immediately.