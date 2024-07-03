  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ABVP members stage dharna at TGPSC

ABVP members stage dharna at TGPSC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a dharna at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday and urged...

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a dharna at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday and urged them to issue a mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher vacancies.

The ABVP activists demanded that the State government fulfill the assurances given to the unemployed youth in the State. Later, the ABVP leaders were arrested by the local police.

ABVP state secretary Chintakayala Jhansi said, “As assured to the unemployed youth, the State government must immediately issue notifications for two lakh vacancies. Apart from this, it will be better if the State government shortlists candidates for the Group-I Mains exam in the 1:100 ratio, besides increasing Group-II and Group-III posts immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X