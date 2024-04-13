Live
ABVP stages protest for college closure
Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest at Commerce College in Kacheguda on Friday, demanding the closure of the college during summer vacation.
The protesters alleged that the college management has been running classes despite the State government announcing the summer vacation for junior colleges until May 31. A verbal spat ensued between the student activists and the management as the former gained entry into the college premises.
“Despite the government's announcement for a vacation, the college management is organising classes for intermediate students without authorisation. Following the protest, the management closed the college. We will register a complaint with the TSBIE regarding this issue,” said Kamal Suresh, joint secretary, ABVP, Telangana.