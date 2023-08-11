ABY Mahasabha asks youth to inbibe values

Rangareddy: The district general secretary of Akhil Bharat Yadava Mahasabha Nadikuda Raghunath Yadav emphasised the significance of diligent study and nurturing one’s talents at a gathering held on Thursday at Shadnagar.

He urged students to strive for academic excellence while cultivating their inherent abilities, as this would pave the way for success. Raghunath Yadav further encouraged them to imbue their efforts with strong values, positioning themselves as pillars of support for the future and becoming individuals of remarkable talent and potential.

The event also marked a moment of celebration as SI Sarath Chandra Yadav, hailing from the 15th Ward Srinivasa Colony of Shadnagar, was acknowledged for his recent achievement. He stood out by securing a position as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the SC category, a feat that garnered praise and admiration from the community.