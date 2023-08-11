Live
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
Just In
ABY Mahasabha asks youth to inbibe values
Rangareddy: The district general secretary of Akhil Bharat Yadava Mahasabha Nadikuda Raghunath Yadav emphasised the significance of diligent study and...
Rangareddy: The district general secretary of Akhil Bharat Yadava Mahasabha Nadikuda Raghunath Yadav emphasised the significance of diligent study and nurturing one’s talents at a gathering held on Thursday at Shadnagar.
He urged students to strive for academic excellence while cultivating their inherent abilities, as this would pave the way for success. Raghunath Yadav further encouraged them to imbue their efforts with strong values, positioning themselves as pillars of support for the future and becoming individuals of remarkable talent and potential.
The event also marked a moment of celebration as SI Sarath Chandra Yadav, hailing from the 15th Ward Srinivasa Colony of Shadnagar, was acknowledged for his recent achievement. He stood out by securing a position as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the SC category, a feat that garnered praise and admiration from the community.