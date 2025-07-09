Live
- Derive full benefit from MGNREGS, farmers urged
- Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials
- Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes
- Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive: CJI
- Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
- Fuel ban for old vehicles on hold till Nov 1
- ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold
- Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval
- RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan
- Govt releases Rs 244 cr as truckers go on strike
ACB catches official red-handed for taking bribe
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught a Deputy State Tax Officer red-handed as she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs...
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught a Deputy State Tax Officer red-handed as she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8,000 for processing official work.
M Sudha, the official stationed at Madhapur, had demanded the bribe from an individual to process and issue GST registration for a company, according to ACB officials. Acting on a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped the officer as she accepted the bribe. She has been arrested and is being produced before the court.
Next Story