  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ACB catches official red-handed for taking bribe

ACB catches official red-handed for taking bribe
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught a Deputy State Tax Officer red-handed as she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs...

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught a Deputy State Tax Officer red-handed as she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8,000 for processing official work.

M Sudha, the official stationed at Madhapur, had demanded the bribe from an individual to process and issue GST registration for a company, according to ACB officials. Acting on a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped the officer as she accepted the bribe. She has been arrested and is being produced before the court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick