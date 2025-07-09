ACB catches official red-handed for taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught a Deputy State Tax Officer red-handed as she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8,000 for processing official work.

M Sudha, the official stationed at Madhapur, had demanded the bribe from an individual to process and issue GST registration for a company, according to ACB officials. Acting on a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped the officer as she accepted the bribe. She has been arrested and is being produced before the court.