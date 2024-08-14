ACB nabs RR dist Joint Collector, senior asst

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended the Rangareddy District Joint Collector and a senior assistant. The ACB caught the senior assistant red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh at the behest of the Joint Collector.

According to the ACB, Y Madan Mohan Reddy, a senior assistant in the Rangareddy District Collectorate, demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from J Muthyam Reddy, a resident of Balapur, to remove 14 guntas of land owned by him from the ‘prohibited list’ on the Dharani website.

“The bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh was recovered from Mohan Reddy's car. Both of Mohan Reddy's hands tested positive in the chemical test,” said a senior officer, ACB.

On questioning, Mohan Reddy informed the ACB team that he had demanded the bribe on behalf of M V Bhoopal Reddy, the Joint Collector. Mohan Reddy then called Bhoopal Reddy and informed him about receiving the amount. Bhoopal Reddy instructed him to come to Pedda Amberpet ORR to hand over the bribe. “At around 10:41 pm, Bhoopal Reddy arrived near Pedda Amberpet ORR in his official vehicle and stopped near Mohan Reddy's vehicle. The man handed over the bribe amount to Bhoopal Reddy, who then placed it in his car. The bribe amount was recovered from the Innova car,” stated the officials. Both officers were arrested and produced before the court. Further investigation is ongoing.