ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken the HMDA former director Shiva Balakrishna into custody. The ACB officials reached Chanchalguda jail on Wednesday morning and took Shiva Balakrishna into custody. He was shifted from Chanchalguda Jail to Banjara Hills ACB office. Earlier, Shiva Balakrishna was given a medical examination in the jail and then taken to the ACB office.

The ACB court has remanded Shiva Balakrishna to 14 days judicial remand. The Nampally court allowed the petition filed by the ACB officials to remand Shiva Balakrishna for 10 days. Court has given green signal to remand Shiva Balakrishna for eight days. ACB officials reached Chanchalguda jail early today and took Balakrishna into custody. ACB officials found that four accounts in the name of Shiva Balakrishna are in SBI Bank. In this order, ACB, which has taken Shiva Balakrishna into custody, is likely to open the bank lockers.

Meanwhile, it is known that the ACB officers conducted searches in the houses and offices of the former director of HMDA and the current RERA secretary Shiva Balakrishna and his relatives five days ago. ACB officials, divided into eight teams, conducted searches at 17 places across the state from 5 am on the 24th in the wake of allegations of amassing assets beyond the income. Inspections were also conducted at his residence in Manikonda and HMDA office in Ameerpet. Shiva Balakrishna, who worked in a key position in HMDA planning department during 2018-2023.

ACB officials have stepped into the field in the wake of allegations that crores of rupees of assets were illegally accumulated by committing abuse of power and the latest complaints against them. ACB officials conducted a search at his house in Manikonda under the direction of the Joint Director of ACB and seized more than ten iPhones, 50 very expensive watches, bundles of cash, 5 kg of gold jewelery and land documents related to 70 acres in his shelf.