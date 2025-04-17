Actor Jayasudha chairs Gaddar Film Awards jury meeting

Hyderabad: Marking the beginning of the evaluation process for the Telangana State Government’s prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, a key jury meeting was held on Wednesday.

Chaired by the veteran actress Jayasudha, the meeting held at Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) found an overwhelming response with 1,248 nominations across various categories. The screening process is set to begin on April 21, with the jury having discussed a structured roadmap for a transparent and fair evaluation. The awards are poised to become a landmark event in celebrating the creative spirit of Telangana’s film industry, according to a statement.

The Corporation Chairman Dil Raju addressed the jury members, highlighting the importance of conducting the selection process with impartiality and integrity. Emphasising that these awards should elevate Telugu cinema to national prominence, he pointed out that such a robust response had not been witnessed even during the united Andhra Pradesh days. He expressed confidence in the 15-member jury, comprising seasoned professionals appointed by the government. Actress Jayasudha, expressing gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to her, stated that she views the role as a challenge and assured that the selection will be done with dedication and sincerity.

Dr S Harish, MD of TFDC, provided a detailed overview of the nominations. 1,172 are from individual categories, while 76 are from feature films, children’s films, debut films, documentaries / short films, film criticism, and literary works related to cinema.