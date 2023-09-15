Actor Navdeep named in drugs case again!!!

Hyderabad: The Tollywood drugs case has come to the fore once again. A few years ago, there were allegations that people related to the Telugu industry had taken drugs and many names were heard and investigating agencies have called them and interrogated them. Navdeep's name in the latest list has been mentioned once again.



It is known that Hyderabad Narcotics Police raided Madhapur Fresh Living Apartment recently. Film financier Venkat and many others have been arrested by the police in this case. Based on the information given by those taken into custody, the police arrested a few more people. Police said that some others are absconding.

Among those arrested, the police arrested a man from the film industry named Ramachandra. The police interrogated Ramachandra and got some more names from him. Among them, the Hyderabad police clarified that Ramachandra mentioned the name of the hero Navdeep.

Ramachandra confessed to the police that he along with Navadeep organized a drug party and consumed the drugs.

The police tried to catch Navdeep. Police went to Navdeep's house. Navdeep replied to the police that he was in Gandipet. Navdeep is still absconding, police said. The police clarified that along with Navdeep, eight other drug consumers are absconding.

Hyderabad Narcotic Police said that they are trying to catch them. Navdeep's name has been mentioned repeatedly in the drug case. In the 2017 Tollywood drug case, hero Navdeep appeared before the investigating agencies. He runs a famous pub in Hyderabad but on Thursday, the police said in a press meet that Navdeep is absconding.

When contacted by media, Navdeep replied that he did not run away and was still in Hyderabad. But it is reported that the police is preparing to issue notices to hero Navdeep.