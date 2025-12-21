Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Inaugurates Sirimalle Sarees at Jubilee Hills Check Post

Hyderabad, December: Tollywood star and pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu today inaugurated the grand new showroom of Sirimalle Sarees at Jubilee Hills Check Post, Hyderabad, amidst grand celebrations and huge fanfare. The launch event witnessed an overwhelming response from fashion enthusiasts, film personalities, media representatives, and admirers of the actress.

The elegant inauguration ceremony was marked by traditional rituals, followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu formally opening the store and exploring the exclusive saree collections. Her presence added immense glamour and prestige to the occasion, drawing large crowds to the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her appreciation for Indian handlooms and craftsmanship. She said that sarees beautifully represent India’s rich cultural heritage and praised Sirimalle Sarees for blending traditional artistry with contemporary designs that appeal to modern women.

The newly launched Sirimalle Sarees showroom showcases a wide range of premium collections including Kanchipuram silks, Banarasi sarees, designer bridal wear, festive collections, handloom sarees, and contemporary ethnic designs, catering to all age groups and occasions. The store has been thoughtfully designed to offer customers a luxurious and comfortable shopping experience.

Soujanya Founder of Sirimalle Sarees stated that the Jubilee Hills showroom marks an important milestone in the brand’s expansion journey. They emphasized their commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction, while continuing to promote traditional weaves and skilled artisans from across India.