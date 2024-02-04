Ad agency manager held for cheating TSRTC

Hyderabad: The management of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday welcomed the arrest of V Sunil, manager of ‘Go Rural India’, in a case of cheating the corporation to the tune of Rs 21.73 crore due under an advertising contract in its buses. It warned that action would be taken as per law against companies that violate contracts and evade dues.

In a statement, the corporation management said “Go Rural India” an ad agency, entered into an agreement with the TSRTC in September 2015 for the advertisements in Metro Express and Metro Deluxe buses plying in Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions, and added that the

agreement was signed for a period of six years till September 2021.

“The company did not pay the license fee on time, as per the agreement. There are dues of Rs 10.75 crore in Hyderabad region and Rs 10.98 crore in Secunderabad region. The company issued several legal notices to Go Rural India agency. The agency responded to the notices

and Rs 55 lakh was given in the form of cheques, which were bounced,” the management said.

Following this, the TSRTC officials lodged separate complaints at Afzalganj and Marredpally police stations regarding the fraud. The case was transferred to Hyderabad Central Crime Station. Following the complaint, V Sunil, the manager of ‘Go Rural India’, was arrested on Friday.

The TSRTC management said it would take action as per the rules against the companies that deliberately evade license fees. It also made it clear that action will be taken as per law against those indulging in frauds without paying dues.