ADGP bats for use of AI to catch tech-savvy criminals

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence (AI) expertise should assist law enforcement agencies in acquiring a level playing ground for the prevention of crime- stated Telangana Additional DGP Shika Goel.

Speaking at a two-day conference on Al & ML, AI Day 2024, the Additional DGP said, “artificial intelligence (AI) is the flavour of the season. From swiping on the cell phone to predictive text and also confusing features in our washing machine AI has taken its time where it is today and in the last five years it has expanded in each and every field and sector even in the field of law enforcement. What AI is today is not what has happen something that has not happened overnight, it has taken almost two generation scientists to see where we are and I am sure what will be in future, none of us can predict it.

About 20 year back in a Hollywood movie Will Smith stated that can a Robot write symphony, or can it covert a canvas into a beautiful master piece and the answer is right front of us”Stretching on how AI can level ground for the prevention of crime, she stated AI is acting as a active accomplice to the criminal to committing exciting crime and also in future upcoming crimes . Earlier we face tough time in catching pick-pockets and now AI has make the way earlier to siphon of millions of Rs across the world. Due to this law enforcement agencies world including Cyber Bureau in Telangana is grappling to control this rapidly spreading crime. “So let it any crime to control it we need cutting edge technology and innovative solution , so we are looking forward for AI enable tools that can help us to tackle various crime that happening around,” she added.

Appealing expertise’s to come up forward with innovative solutions , she said As we don’t have any resources or financial support to understand the implication of AI in crime so that that law enforcement agencies can have level filed in caching the crime. Especially she urged people to come for a solution of the help line number 1930, as Telangana was the first to have full fledge call center and today we are struggling with numerous calls , it will be better if anyone can come up with an solution for 1930 , so it can be monitor more efficiently .