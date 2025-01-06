Adrenaline junkies set to have a whale of time

Hyderabad: Adventure lovers from the city are in for a treat as the Deccan Woods and Trails offers an exclusive night camp experience where the excitement of outdoor adventure blends seamlessly with the serene beauty of the Deccan scrub jungle at The Rock Bay Nature Camp, nestled in Forest Trek Park, Chilkur.

The event commences on all Saturdays starting at 2:30 pm till 9 am on Sunday, for which the citizens will have to book in the beginning of the week between Monday and Thursday. Start the evening with a burst of adrenaline as you dive into a team activity, rock climbing, and conquer the Commando net challenge. It's a perfect opportunity for all ages to join in, interact, and cheer each other on, setting the tone for an unforgettable adventure. As the sun sets, indulge in a delicious evening snack before learning the art of tent-pitching and setting up the perfect winter bonfire.

The adventure wraps up with a wholesome, home-style breakfast, leaving one with memories of laughter, thrilling activities, starry skies, and the satisfaction of pitching one's own tent. This is more than just a night under the stars; it’s an unforgettable family adventure, full of fun, learning, and the magic of the great outdoors.

Eco-tourism executive director Ranjeet Nayak said the TGFDC would organise the nature camps at Forestrek Park under the brand name of ‘Deccan Woods and Trails.’ A fully established camp site was ready for the nature lover enthusiasts. Colleges and schools where we organise the camps are completely eco-friendly, and our aim is to make the participants connect with nature and know the importance of forests. Today the participants were much hampered by their lack of experience with nature. He said they would organise only alcohol-prohibited camps, where each and every family can participate and be immersed in nature.