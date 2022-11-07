After Munugodu win, TRS sets eyes on Gujarat

Hyderabad: Soon after the TRS registered win in Munugodu by-election, TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) declared that victory will become a platform to the BRS in the future.

Prior to the election schedule announcement to Munugodu, the TRS leadership began the process of changing the name of TRS to BRS. A TRS delegation led by State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar met officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and urged them to give nod to change of party name prior to Munugode by-election so that they can field the candidate on BRS.

But the ECI did not take a decision as requested by the TRS. TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had decided to fight in Munugodu on TRS symbol. In the wake of by-poll win, the TRS will meet the ECI authorities once again and request them to complete the change of TRS to BRS quickly. In case of delay, the party wants to wage a legal battle.

Telangana leaders living in various cities of Gujarat state are asking the TRS to contest in Telugu people dominated Assembly constituencies. Very soon, KCR will take a decision on finalising plan of action to make foray in Gujarat.