Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary tomorrow

Highlights
Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary grandly at Jagdish Temple located in Lower Tank Band on Sunday at 12 .
Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary grandly at Jagdish Temple located in Lower Tank Band on Sunday at 12 .
Trustee Head of Jagdish Templ, Rajkumar Saraiwal said that it was done under the auspices of Jagdish Temple and Agarwal Samaj Hyderguda branch, Vaibhavi Nari Shakti and Yuva Shiti.
Along with this , food donation will be done on October 15 at 10 am and also garlands will be laid along with aarti of 101 lamps and also musical instruments will be played.
Satwanti Saraiwal urged all the branches to arrive on time and make the event successful.
