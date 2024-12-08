Agniveer recruitment rally from January 6

Hyderabad: The Army recruitment rally under unit headquarters quota will be held at Joginder Singh Stadium (Ex Thapar Stadium), AOC Centre, Secunderabad, from January 6 to March 9.

The rally is for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer Tradesmen Class X standard (Chef, Artisan Misc Works, Washerman) category and outstanding sportsmen (open category).

Outstanding sportsmen are required to report for the sports trial at Joginder Singh Stadium by 6 am on January 3. Sportsmen who represented in any of the national or international, in the fields of athletics including track and field events, swimming & diving and weight lifting can participate along with their certificates.

For details, contact headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, email at [email protected] or visit the website [email protected].