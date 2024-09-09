AI to help govt find solutions to issues facing Musi Riverfront project

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to help the government to find solutions for challenges being encountered in the Musi Riverfront development and its efficient management.

AI will help the administration in not only checking health of the river, but also address the grievances of the citizens. A 3D model of the Musi riverfront was presented by the students of the Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) during the recent AI summit at HICC. The students with the assistance from the Telangana Technological Service (TGTS) prepared the model, which caught attention of many at the exhibition.

A student Meghna said AI can be used in many ways; it can be the bridge between a problem and solution. “We can detect sewage system leakage using AI.

We can also detect garbage, proper maintenance of sewage. We can know PH, turbidity. There will be many factors that will help understand a river’s health status. Using AI we can have flood mitigation strategies; AI can be used to have a better understanding of when floods are exactly going to occur, using previous data and current rainfall data,” she said.

The government has decided to take up rejuvenation of the Musi and develop it on the lines of London Thames Riverfront Project. The government has taken up the ambitious project costing Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“The AI model will help people in redress of their grievances. There will be a specific command control by the concerned departments. We can have track of things everywhere. Maintenance is very easy. Using AI on Musi you can keep an eye on it from anywhere. Not just surveillance. It can be used in easing work,” she said.

“For example, we have a sewage system just beside the Musi, it is taking time to identify what the problem is and how to solve it. If we are given parameters, this is the problem and this is what we want, AI will analyse both and send solutions. AI is the bridge between a problem and solution,” said Meghna.