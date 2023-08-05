Live
Just In
AICC appoints 3 national coordinators from Telangana
The three prominent Congress social media influencers from Telangana have been appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as national coordinators for social media and digital platforms.
AICC, General Secretary(Organisation) KC Venugopal announced Arun Beereddy, Pavan KN and Sridhar Ramaswamy from Telangana as national coordinators for the social media wing of the Congress unit.
This is the first time that 3 people from Telangana have been appointed as national coordinators for social media and digital platforms in the Congress Party. The newly appointed coordinators said that the Congress high command was giving priority to Telangana social media influencers recognizing their services. The three AICC National Coordinators have taken charge with immediate effect.