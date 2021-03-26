AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on demanded KCR to cut exorbitant Covid-19 test charges

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to bring down the exorbitant charges for Covid-19 test by the private hospitals and diagnostics centres in the State.

The senior Congress party leader appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate a strict action against the private hospitals which are looting public money by charging hefty fees for conducting RT-PCR tests.

He further alleged that the government was issuing name sake GOs (Government Order) and ignoring their implementation, thereby providing an opportunity to the private hospitals to loot the public with higher charges.

"One side we see an upsurge of the second wave of Covid-19 but, and on the other side the Government of Telangana has completely failed in terms of conducting an adequate number of Covid-19 tests. There are not many test facilities available in Telangana. On top of it, even if anybody wants to go to the private diagnostics laboratory, it's very expensive", Dr Sravan criticised.

The Government Order no. RT 539 released on December 21, 2020 vividly states that the samples which are collected at the labs tests should be priced at Rs 500, while the samples collected from home should be priced Rs 750 per test.

"But when one goes for testing he has to shell out Rs 850 at the hospital and Rs 1,200 per a home collection test, which means that there is a scant respect for the GO issued by the government and nobody is giving any credentials to the government orders," Dr Sravan slammed.

In addition to the Covid-19 tests, Dr Sravan demanded Telangana Chief Minister to ensure free supply of Covid-19 vaccines to all. He suggested that all the PHCs, Basti Dawakhanas be converted into vaccination centres while allowing all RMP/PMPs, clinics, private and government hospitals to store and administer the vaccine.