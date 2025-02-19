AICC’s new State in-charge set to end group politics

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the newly appointed Congress State in-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan. Party sources indicate that Meenakshi, who was recommended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, faces an uphill task. She must work to improve coordination among various factions within the party while also focusing on restructuring the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and filling vacant nominated posts.

Meenakshi, a former National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president, is known for her dedication and selfless service to the party. Over the years, she has held key positions, including Member of Parliament, AICC secretary, and president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan. According to a former MP, Meenakshi can resolve internal conflicts effectively.

Her predecessor, Deepa Das Munshi, played a crucial role during the elections. However, after the party came to power, internal dissension escalated, which she struggled to contain. The recent secret meeting held by some MLAs further embarrassed both her and the party.

Meanwhile, aspirants for various PCC committees and nominated posts are growing anxious, fearing further delays in the appointment process. With the new in-charge now at the helm, fresh scrutiny of candidates for different positions is expected.

“Given my years of hard work, I had been hopeful of securing a nominated post. However, with a new in-charge now overseeing the process, we will have to wait and see how things unfold. Nevertheless, I remain optimistic that our efforts will eventually pay off,” said an aspirant for a nominated post.

As Meenakshi takes charge, party members and observers alike will be watching closely to see how she navigates the challenges and unites the Congress leadership in the state.