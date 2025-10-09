AIPC appoints IT Domain head for TG

Hyderabad: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has announced the appointment of Nitignya Harkara as the Telangana State Head of the IT Domain of the Professionals’ Congress.

A seasoned IT professional and a Certified Project Manager with over 14 years of experience, Nitignya has successfully led cross-functional teams delivering complex software development, system integration, and infrastructure upgrade projects on time and within budget.

She is widely recognized for her strong leadership, strategic planning, risk-mitigation capabilities, and her ability to align projects with organizational goals.