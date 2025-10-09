Live
- Prepare plans for devpt works in Journalists’ Colony
- Govt rolls out Universal Health Screening initiative in Kuppam
- Awareness campaign on cybercrimes held
- Guidelines issued for MCD by-elections in 12 wards
- Police conduct security checks
- Growing digital dependency major factor behind increasing eye problems
- Police bust online job fraud racket with China links; 3 held
- YSRCP, TDP corporators clash over pension issue
- Global seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and legacy held
- Delhi shocker: Wife pours boiling oil on husband
AIPC appoints IT Domain head for TG
Highlights
Hyderabad: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has announced the appointment of Nitignya Harkara as the Telangana State Head of the IT Domain...
Hyderabad: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has announced the appointment of Nitignya Harkara as the Telangana State Head of the IT Domain of the Professionals’ Congress.
A seasoned IT professional and a Certified Project Manager with over 14 years of experience, Nitignya has successfully led cross-functional teams delivering complex software development, system integration, and infrastructure upgrade projects on time and within budget.
She is widely recognized for her strong leadership, strategic planning, risk-mitigation capabilities, and her ability to align projects with organizational goals.
Next Story