Air force station Hakimpet organises ‘Run For Unity’ on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’
Secundrabad: Commemorating the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad organised a marathon run on October 31, in three different categories i.e. 21km, 10km and 5km. The run was flagged off by Padmashree Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy, a progressive organic farmer from Telangana. More than 1800 participants took part in the run.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from sister services, para-military forces, civilian organisations, and private companies, apart from Air Warriors and families of Air Force Station Hakimpet. The diverse attendance contributed to the overall aim of the 'Unity Run', building bonds of friendship, encouraging team spirit and promoting camaraderie among the participants.
The winners were felicitated by the Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Hakimpet.