Akbaruddin fires salvos at CI during election campaign

Hyderabad: MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday night reportedly put up a heated argument with Santhoshnagar CI Shivchandra, He allegedly said "A person who can stop him has not been born yet".

Akbaruddin campaigned in Chandrayanagutta last night. As the time was running out, the CI who was there on duty reminded him of the time.

He suggested CI that the time was running out and he asked to end the campaign.