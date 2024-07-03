Akhilesh Pathak takes charge as CGM (I/c) of Powergrid SRTS-I

Hyderabad: Akhilesh Pathak, chief general manager in-charge (I/c) assumed charge of Powergrid, Southern Region Transmission System-I (consisting of substations and projects in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and part of Karnataka). Akhilesh Pathak is an Electrical & Electronics Engineering graduate from Mangalore University and started his professional carrier with Powergrid as executive trainee in 1993.

He possesses vast experience of more than 31 years and worked in all facets of transmission sector viz., O&M and Asset Management, Commercial Operations, Project Environment & Sustainability Management, Business Development, and Consultancy Projects for laying Power Transmission Systems and execution of power projects.

Prior to assumption of charge of SRTS-I, he has served as chief general manger at Southern Region-I and Powergrid consultancy project in Nepal.