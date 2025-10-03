Alai Balai Programme Commences in Nampally

The Alai Balai programme commenced this morning (Friday) at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, under the patronage of Vijayalakshmi, daughter of former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The event attracted dignitaries from various sectors.

Notable attendees included former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Katter, Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jayanthi Chowdhury. Also present were Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Governor Vidyasagar Rao, and prominent political figures such as BJP MP Laxman, TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and CPI leader Narayana. The gathering also included renowned Tollywood actors Nagarjuna and Brahmanandam, among others.

Bandaru Dattatreya initiated this programme to foster unity among political leaders during the Telangana movement. Held annually on the day after Dussehra, the Alai Balay programme aims to showcase Telangana's rich culture and culinary traditions. This year's edition features the theme of "Operation Sindoor."