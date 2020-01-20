All arrangements made for transparent counting

Patancheru: Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumanth Rao on Saturday stated that all arrangements were being made to ensure counting of votes in the municipal elections in a transparent manner. In this connection, he directed the officials to initiate action. Rao was speaking after conducting a training programme for election officials in Yellanki Engineering College for the ensuing elections in Tellapur, Ameenpur and Bollaram municipalities. Supervisor and assistant supervisor conducted training for the participants in counting of votes.



Addressing the officials, the Collector called for taking adequate precautions, as the Election Commission officials would be watching. Besides, he said, there would be live webcasting. "You should read the books brought out by the Election Commission. Come on the day of counting of votes early in the morning," Rao told the election officials. After inspecting the counting centre, the DC wanted the police security to be stepped up so that no problems would arise. Among those who accompanied Rao were DRDO Project Director Srinivas, RDO Nagesh, Municipal Commissioner Veman Reddy, Tahsildars Vijaykumar and Mahipal Reddy.

Sangareddy: A one-day training programme for municipal election observers and assistant observers was conducted at the Collectorate here on Sunday. District Collector M Hanumantha Rao directed the officials to be neutral in executing their duties. He directed them to become familiar with the rules and regulations in counting the votes. He directed officials concerned to ensure the elections are conducted peacefully. Sangareddy Municipal Commissioner Prasanthi, RDO Nagesh, Master Trainer Krishna, Basavaiah and others were present.