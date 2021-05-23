All entry and exit points to Hyderabad closed enforcing strict lockdown

All the entry and exit points to Hyderabad have been closed enforcing strict lockdown on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said DGP Mahender Reddy. On Saturday, the police booked 5,680 cases of lockdown violations.

"Entry and exit points will be closed after 10 am and vehicles that are moving in an unauthorised manner during the lockdown will be seized and handed over to the owners again only after lockdown," the DGP said.

He continued that vehicles should also be seized if any one of them stepped out of the houses on the pretext of buying medicines with old prescriptions given by the doctors.

The DGP also asked the shopkeepers not to allow customers after 9.30 am and also asked them to ensure the customers complete their transactions by 9.30 am so that they can reach home by 10 am.