All nods from Centre for RRR in 2-3 months, says Minister

Hyderabad: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday assured that all the permissions related to the RRR (Regional Ring Road) would be cleared by the Centre within next two months. He was speaking after holding separate meetings with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rammohan Naidu in Delhi, over the pending infrastructure projects.

During a media briefing, Komatireddy expressed optimism that RRR would take shape soon as Gadkari had assured that once all the clearances are received, they would be brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The entire process of tendering for the regional ring road from Sangareddy to Bhongir to Chautuppal has been completed. We have also completed almost 95 per cent of the land acquisition. We have sanctioned 12 ROBs worth Rs 1,000 crore. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has ordered the immediate completion of the construction of the six-lane Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway,” he explained.

Over the road expansion from Hyderabad to Machilipatnam, the Minister said that to expedite the project, Gadkari has instructed the officials to divide it into one package from Gudimalkapur to Vijayawada and another package from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam and invite tenders.

“Union Minister Gadkari said that a special meeting will be held soon to discuss the 62-km Srisailam elevated corridor,” Komatireddy said.

During the meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he also emphasised the need for Union Cabinet approval for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, stressing the importance of finalising alignments, securing forest clearances, and signing the Economic Tripartite Agreement.

The Minister also requested the swift sanctioning of key projects, including the construction of the Northern and Southern parts of the RRR, the Srisailam Elevated Corridor (NH-765), five ropeway projects under the Parvat Mala scheme, 12 projects under the CRIF Setubandh scheme, and the expedited completion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada 6-laning and Hyderabad-Manneguda 4-laning projects.

During the meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Komatireddy discussed aviation projects, particularly the completion of Mamunur Airport.

Naidu assured the Minister that the IMD survey for Bhadradri Kothagudem Airport would be conducted soon and that feasibility studies for airports in Jakranpally, Adilabad, Peddapalli, and Nizamabad would also be undertaken.