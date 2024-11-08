All set for CM’s walkathon push to Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Trying to push hard the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, will take out a walkathon on November 8. Marking the occasion of his birthday during this 6-km-long padayatra at Sangem in the Valigonda mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, CM will be interacting with ‘affected farmers’ from polluted river waters.

In his attempt to garner public opinion for the State government’s key project, this will be his first padayatra after taking the office of Chief Minister. This project is aimed at converting the Musi River into a clean water source by bringing in Godavari water from the Mallanna Sagar project to Osman Sagar reservoir.

Prior to his padayatra, the Chief Minister, along with his family, will visit Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta to offer prayers. Later, he will inaugurate the pylon, marking the commencement of a drinking water pipeline project from Mallannasagar reservoir to the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under Mission Bhagiratha. This project will cost over Rs 200 crore. This would supply drinking water to Aler and Bhongir.

The CM will take out padayatra at Sangem, a location famous for Musi, which gets separated into different streams. The starting point of the yatra is near the Bhimalingam temple in Sangem. He will inspect the Bhimalingam and Dharma Reddy canals as part of his walkathon. "The Chief Minister, along with his padayatra, will be interacting with farmers and hearing their grievances. He will also explain how the polluted Musi was causing harm to the environment. Later he will be delivering his address,” said Bhongir MP, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy. The Bhongir MP has been mobilising farmers in his constituency to back the Musi project. Earlier, Kiran Kumar Reddy along with party leaders highlighted that nearly one lakh acres across six constituencies in and around Hyderabad were affected due to contaminants flowing in the river. MP said that the polluted river was causing devastation in the lives of people residing in combined Nalgonda district.