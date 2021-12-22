All set for President Ram Nath Kovind's winter sojourn at Bolarum

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum is getting spruced up for the winter sojourn of President Ram Nath Kovind. The President of India will be here from December 29 to January 3.

Every year, the President spends a few days at Rashtrapati Nilayam. Constructed in 1860 in about 90 acres, this single storeyed building consists of 11 rooms, a dining hall, cinema hall, darbar hall among other facilities. The winter sojourn of the President has been a practice since 1949.

After Hyderabad acceded to India on September 17, 1949, Rashtrapati Nilayam was taken over from the Nizam and handed over to the President's Secretariat. Last year, the President's southern sojourn was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Secretaries of Home, Energy, Medical and Health and other officials reviewed the arrangements.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Secunderabad Cantonment Board will take up re-carpeting or repair works of the roads around Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The police department apart from strengthening the security will ensure that there would be no traffic jams. The electricity department has been asked to see that there was no interruption of any kind in power supply. Health department will deploy special medical teams as per the protocol.