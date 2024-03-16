All set for SSC exams in State from Monday

Class X students get five minutes extra grace time

Hyderabad: Students and invigilators will face strict disciplinary action for any malpractice or copying during the SSC public examination, which commences on Monday. Last year, there were many reported cases of malpractice. In response, Telangana's Board of Secondary Education is making elaborate arrangements at all test centres.

Additionally, officials have stated that this year, along with tackling malpractices, students appearing for Class X will be granted five minutes of grace time to enter the examination centre.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), approximately 508,385 students will be appearing for the examination across Telangana, comprising 257,952 boys and 250,433 girls.

The examinations will commence from March 18 to April 2 in 2,676 centres. The SSC Public Examinations will begin at 9:30 am, and students will be allowed into the centre up to 9:35 am. Except for the first language composite course and science subjects, exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The timing for the first language composite course exam is from 9:30 am to 12:50 pm. A total of 30,000 invigilators have been appointed for all centres, and CCTV cameras will be installed in each centre.

“As per the orders from the State government, all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations. Considering the past experience with the one-minute late rule causing disruption, the Board has decided to provide a 5-minute grace period, allowing candidates to enter the centres up to 9:35 am," said a senior official, BSE.

Emphasising the issue of malpractice, the senior officer stated that strict action would be taken against any student caught copying, and invigilators would also be held accountable. They would be personally responsible for any malpractice or copying occurring in their centres, with disciplinary action taken accordingly.

The District Educational Officers (DEOs) and Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) will also be held accountable for malpractices in the examination centres under their jurisdiction. To monitor exams and prevent malpractice, approximately 144 flying squads will be deployed. Each squad will consist of one officer from the Education and Revenue departments, one ASI, and two constables.

To ensure the smooth conduct of exams, Section 144 will be enforced near the centres during the examination period. Various facilities, including water facilities, will be provided at the centres. Medical staff from the Health department, along with medical kits containing ORS packets and first aid supplies, will be available at all centres.

Additionally, RTC buses will operate before and after exams for the convenience of students.

Furthermore, a control room has been established at the office of the Director of Government Examination, Telangana, to assist students with various issues. The candidates can contact the control room at 040-23230942 for assistance.