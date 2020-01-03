All should hail Citizenship Amendment Act, says Mudra Society

Bagh Lingampally: The chairman of Mudra Agriculture & Skill Development Multi-state Cooperative Society, Ramadasappa Naidu, opined that every Indian citizen should welcome the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it intends to protect those who were persecuted on religious grounds in neighbouring countries.

Speaking at a meeting held at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Thursday, Ramadasappa said that they wanted to take out a rally from Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram to union minister G Kishan Reddy's office in support of the Act but police did not give permission to the rally. Hence, they were forced to conduct a meeting in support of the Act.

Explaining further, he said that the Act was passed to protect those who received religious persecution in neighbouring countries but was not against any section of the society. He recalled that the Act was passed in both the houses of the Parliament only after meaningful discussion. He alleged that some opposition parties with vested interests were trying to confuse general public. He said that the Act can be harmful only to those who enter the nation illegally.

The society directors Jyothi, L Shanti, Tirupati, Rammohan, D Jyothi, A Venkatesh and legal advisor Madhavi and others participated in the meeting.