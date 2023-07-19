  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Allow women to sit reserved for them: Hyderabad Metro

Allow women to sit reserved for them: Hyderabad Metro
x
Highlights

Hyderabad Metro has urged the public to let the women sit in the section reserved for them

Hyderabad: We often see a display of note in RTC buses seat reserved for women and that the respect the government gives to woman not only in Telangana and in other States as well. Similarly, the Hyderabad Metro has urged the public to let the women sit in the section reserved for them. It also warned men of Rs 500 if they are found occupying seats reserved for women.

Taking to Twitter with a video it stated that “Hyderabad Metro has dedicated sections for women passengers in the train. Unauthorised entry of men in these ladies' sections leads to a penalty of Rs 500.”

“Don’t let your travel become a hassle for anyone. Travel responsibly. Travel safely’, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X