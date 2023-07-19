Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Allow women to sit reserved for them: Hyderabad Metro
Hyderabad Metro has urged the public to let the women sit in the section reserved for them
Hyderabad: We often see a display of note in RTC buses seat reserved for women and that the respect the government gives to woman not only in Telangana and in other States as well. Similarly, the Hyderabad Metro has urged the public to let the women sit in the section reserved for them. It also warned men of Rs 500 if they are found occupying seats reserved for women.
Taking to Twitter with a video it stated that “Hyderabad Metro has dedicated sections for women passengers in the train. Unauthorised entry of men in these ladies' sections leads to a penalty of Rs 500.”
“Don’t let your travel become a hassle for anyone. Travel responsibly. Travel safely’, it said.
