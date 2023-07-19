Allow women to sit reserved for them: Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: We often see a display of note in RTC buses seat reserved for women and that the respect the government gives to woman not only in Telangana and in other States as well. Similarly, the Hyderabad Metro has urged the public to let the women sit in the section reserved for them. It also warned men of Rs 500 if they are found occupying seats reserved for women.

Taking to Twitter with a video it stated that “Hyderabad Metro has dedicated sections for women passengers in the train. Unauthorised entry of men in these ladies' sections leads to a penalty of Rs 500.”

Don’t let your travel become a hassle for anyone.

“Don’t let your travel become a hassle for anyone. Travel responsibly. Travel safely’, it said.

