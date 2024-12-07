Live
- Oppn slams govt over Polavaram
- State to spend Rs 2,500 cr to upgrade govt higher education institutions
- Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar
- Murmu visits birthplace, dances with women
- CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Courts for Drug Cases, Criticizes Leniency in Punishments
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours soldiers amid Armed Forces Flag Day
- Class-10 student dies under suspicious circumstances
- Two gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards
- Indian Navy to commission INS Tushil in Russia
- Sports activities aid in overcoming stress
Just In
Allu Arjun Donates Rs 25 Lakhs to Revathi's Family After Tragic Stampede
Icon Star Allu Arjun, along with director Sukumar and the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule, expressed their shock and sorrow after learning about the tragic stampede that led to the death of a woman, Revathi, just before the premiere of their film.
Icon Star Allu Arjun, along with director Sukumar and the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule, expressed their shock and sorrow after learning about the tragic stampede that led to the death of a woman, Revathi, just before the premiere of their film. Allu Arjun announced a donation of Rs 25 lakhs to support her family and promised continued assistance moving forward.
Reflecting on the tragedy, Allu Arjun said, “For the past 20 years, I have always watched my films with the audience, and this time was no different. It’s heartbreaking that Revathi garu lost her life in the stampede at RTC X Roads. We were deeply saddened, and the joy of the film’s release was overshadowed by this tragedy. While we cannot undo the loss, I am committed to supporting her family. I am personally donating Rs 25 lakhs to help secure the future of her two children, and we will also cover the medical expenses of the injured child.”
He continued, “Our films are made to bring joy to families, but such incidents drain us emotionally. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family, and I assure them they are not alone. I will meet with them personally, and, while respecting their need for privacy, I stand by them during this painful time, offering all the help I can.”