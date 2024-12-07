Allu Arjun Donates Rs 25 Lakhs to Revathi's Family After Tragic Stampede

Icon Star Allu Arjun, along with director Sukumar and the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule, expressed their shock and sorrow after learning about the tragic stampede that led to the death of a woman, Revathi, just before the premiere of their film. Allu Arjun announced a donation of Rs 25 lakhs to support her family and promised continued assistance moving forward.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Allu Arjun said, “For the past 20 years, I have always watched my films with the audience, and this time was no different. It’s heartbreaking that Revathi garu lost her life in the stampede at RTC X Roads. We were deeply saddened, and the joy of the film’s release was overshadowed by this tragedy. While we cannot undo the loss, I am committed to supporting her family. I am personally donating Rs 25 lakhs to help secure the future of her two children, and we will also cover the medical expenses of the injured child.”

He continued, “Our films are made to bring joy to families, but such incidents drain us emotionally. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family, and I assure them they are not alone. I will meet with them personally, and, while respecting their need for privacy, I stand by them during this painful time, offering all the help I can.”