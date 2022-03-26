Alumni Meet 2022 held at OU PG college, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: As a part of 'Taksh 2022 Connect & Reconnect to Grow', an innovative initiative of Osmania University, University Post Graduate College, Secunderabad, OU conducted its alumni meet 2022 on Friday. Prof. B Sudhakar Reddy, Principal, and Dr Aarti Jadhav, Vice-Principal (She herself is an alumni) of the college convened the meet in collaboration with the Alumni Committee. Chief guests of the day were Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Consul-General of Kazakistan, here, an alumni, Nousheer Mehta, cricketer, Capt. Srinivas Rao, I batch student of Arts & Science College, were present along with many dignitaries. Khaliq Ahmed, a member of the Alumni committee, compered the event. One minute silence was observed in memory of deceased alumni. A documentary on the history of the university was screened.

Prof. Sudhakar Reddy greeted the gathering and appreciated star personalities and stalwarts who hail from different walks of life up to the rank of ambassadors. He said the college is to celebrate its diamond Jubilee this year and sought cooperation and contribution of the alumni in skill and entrepreneur development, and other thrust areas in the interest of the college and coming generations. He asked them to institute a professor's chair on entrepreneurship. He added that a hall will be named after alumni.

Khan said the college gave the students knowledge to excel in life. On behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, he presented some books to the college library. Mehta (of 1969 Batch) shared his records, rewards, awards and achievements representing the college. He played cricket for many years. Capt. Rao (1961 batch), a retired army officer, shared his experiences as general secretary and vice-president of the college student union.

Another guest Samala Venu, a renowned magician, who has given around 7,000 shows across the globe, shared memories of his college days. Prof Reddy, Dr. Jadhav felicitated the guests.

The alumni too felicitated Prof. Reddy, Dr. Jadhav, and alumni like Nityanand Rao, a trainer, D Mohan, an international cricketer and commentator, who has several world records to his credit, Venu Gopal, a football coach from SAI, M R Giridhar, Ali khan, boxing coach, Govardhan, body builder, Vanka Pradeep, cricketer (Central Excise), S Venu Gopal Reddy(1983-86) ACP, Saifabad, a university hockey player, Baba Michel, a social activist, a true and a rare kind of a philanthropist, a fitting example of human values, who has been conducting last rites of unclaimed bodies irrespective of caste and creed for 45 years. He presented a pencil sketches to Prof. Reddy and Dr. Jadhav.

Ch Venu gopal, a politician Dharmender Reddy from the US, some members from Dubai and other places expressed pleasure in attending the event. They extended support for the ensuing diamond Jubilee celebrations of the college. Vinod, secretary, Alladi Ravi Kumar, took keen interest and initiative in mobilising the alumni for 'Taksh'. Atluri Ramakrishna was instrumental in hosting the programme. Dr. Samuel Prabhu, physical director, and an alumni, played a key role in making the event successful.