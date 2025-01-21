Amazing determination of an innovative educator

Hyderabad: Teachers are often regarded as the architects of society, shaping young minds and guiding them toward a bright future. Among these educators, some go above and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on their communi-ties. One such individual is Thaduri Sampath Kumar, a Physics teacher at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Dammannapet, in Sircilla district of Telangana. His extraordinary journey exemplifies innovation, dedication, and perseverance.

With over 22 years of teaching experience, the 46-year-old has set an ambitious goal: to nurture 100 grassroots innovators by the end of his career. So far, he has mentored 55 students whose groundbreaking inno-vations have earned national and international recognition, aligning with his vision of contributing to a self-reliant India. Sampath Kumar’s unique approach has transformed his classroom into a hub of creativity. He introduced the “Innovation Idea Box,” where stu-dents drop ideas to solve real-world problems. This initiative has nur-tured inventions like a welder-friendly helmet, a women-friendly cooking aid (Mahila Vanta Mithra), a smart water bottle, and an air purifier. Organizations like the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), T-Hub, and Bosch have recognized these innovations. NIF granted patent rights for the “Common Man Friendly Helmet,” while Bosch expressed interest in marketing the Mahila Vanta Mithra. T-Hub is also enhancing three stu-dent projects for commercialization.

Sampath Kumar’s teaching extends beyond textbooks through initiatives like:

• Avishkar Talks: A platform inviting scientists and innovators to in-spire students.

• Innovative Yathri: Visits to T-Hub and similar ecosystems to expose students to advanced technologies.

These programmes empower students to think creatively and embrace unconventional learning paths.

Despite not realizing his dream of joining the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Sampath Kumar has dedicated himself to inspiring young innovators. “My dream was to become a scientist. Now, I aim to mould students who can transform the nation,” he says.

His efforts have earned accolades, including the National Best Teacher Award (2024), South India Science Fair 1st Prize (2024), and Educational Rockstar Award (2023). His students have also received 15 national and seven international awards, including recognition at Japan’s Sakura Ex-change Program.

Beyond the Classroom

Sampath Kumar contributes to e-learning by creating content for the DIKSHA portal, authoring science textbooks, and introducing online teaching tools. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he facilitated remote learning through T-SAT and mobilized Rs 15,00,000 in funding for school development.

Recognized in platforms like T-SAT and Harbingers of Change (2024), Sampath Kumar’s commitment exemplifies the transformative power of a teacher. As he continues to mentor grassroots innovators, he inspires others to believe in the profound impact of education.