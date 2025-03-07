Amid buzz, Cong dangles plum post carrot to Jana?

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with former Minister K Jana Reddy on Thursday triggered a political speculation that the latter would get a key position as a Government Advisor. The meeting has raised interest amongst the political circles, as the development comes following the Congress’ defeat in the latest MLC polls.

According to sources, during the meeting over lunch which continued for more than half an hour at Jana’s residence, they also discussed the cabinet expansion and other key political developments in the State, apart from the cabinet meeting’s agenda. The leader also proposed a few names for the upcoming MLC polls under MLA quota.

On Wednesday, Jana Reddy who called on newly appointed AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan at Gandhi Bhavan has expressed his openness for advising the State government on key issues. In wake of this, the Thursday’s meeting at his residence has assumed importance adding speculation that the CM went on to offer the post of chief advisor.

Jana Reddy has been staying away from active politics for some time now and his son Jaiveer Reddy was making a mark in politics. During Lok Sabha polls, Jana Reddy had offered to contest from Nalgonda Parliamentary seat if the party was ready. On comments of MLC Teenmar Mallanna who alleged of Jana Reddy’s influence in caste census, he clarified that he did not play any role in the caste census. He cautioned Mallanna against making baseless allegations against him. Moreover he said he was ready for debate to prove his point.