Amit Shah busy with busy schedule with meetings, cancels KTR’s meet

Hyderabad: Minister KTR's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was cancelled at the last moment on Saturday night. Officials from Home ministry informed informed KTR that the meeting scheduled to be held at 10.15 pm on Saturday night was canceled as the Home Minister was busy with other activities.



Minister KTR has sought an appointment with Amit Shah to discuss various aspects of the Partition Act and to purchase land under the Union Home Department for the expansion of Hyderabad roads.

However, the Home Minister, who was participating in other meetings, did not get time to meet KTR. Due to the all-party meeting on Manipur violence, meeting with Telangana BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and series of meetings with BJP leaders from North Eastern states, the appointment time given to Minister KTR was passed.

The Union Home Department officials informed Minister KTR that the appointment was canceled as there were still other meetings left.