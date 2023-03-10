Amit Shah to inspect CISF passing-out parade on March 12

Hyderabad: A meeting of Telangana State BJP leaders with Union Minister Amit Shah on March 12 at Sangareddy has been cancelled.

According to the party sources, Shah will reach here on Saturday night. He would be received by state leaders at Shamshabad airport. Shah may hold a brief meeting with them at the airport lounge either on arrival or before departure on Sunday. He is coming to the city to take part in the passing out parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at its Hakimpet.

During his earlier meeting with the key leaders from the state on February 28, Shah had asked the State leaders to come up with a three-month party activities action plan. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior BJP leader said, "Amit Shah is to review the action plan and give direction to the state party leadership on the way forward during his March 12 visit.

Amidst speculations of possible arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate, Shah's visit and proposed meeting with the party leadership have assumed significance. It is learnt that Shah wants to keep this visit a low profile one in view of the political developments.