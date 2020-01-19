Anandbagh RUB works likely to resume soon

Malkajgiri: GHMC Secunderabad zonal commissioner Srinivas Reddy said that the pending works of RUB at Anandbagh would restart shortly. On Sunday, the zonal commissioner inspected the RUB construction works along with R&B officials.



Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said that the works were delayed as land acquisition on one side of RUB could not be done due to court cases filed by four landowners. He said that works on the remaining three sides were in progress.

Final notices were issued to landowners as per the Land Acquisition Act and the ZC hoped that it would be resolved shortly. He said that works were allotted to a new contractor for Rs 15 crore and was instructed to start the work.

Town planning official CC Prasad Rao, ACP Khaleeluddin, DE Ravinder, Sridevi, Mani Babu, Munu Swamy and others were present.