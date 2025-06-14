Live
Angry locals clash with MIM workers in the presence of MLA
Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in the Maula ka Chilla area of Yakutpura constituency after residents confronted AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj over a long standing drainage (nala) problem. The issue, which saw the nala overflow and inundate several surrounding areas following heavy rains, led to a heated exchange.
After significant rainfall on Wednesday night, rainwater entered numerous homes in Madina Colony, Maula ka Chilla, and other adjacent areas. When the MLA visited the affected locality on Thursday to inspect the situation, residents angrily lodged complaints. They accused him of neglecting the persistent issue despite continuous grievances and expressed their fury over repeated delays and unfulfilled assurances. While local AIMIM workers attempted to defuse the situation, an argument broke out between them and the residents. The MLA was subsequently escorted from the area by his security personnel. According to residents, with no response from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, locals took it upon themselves to clear blockages in the nala to restore water flow.