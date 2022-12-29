Anjani Kumar to succeed Mahender Reddy as DGP?

Hyderabad: High curiosity is on in police circles as to who would succeed the incumbent DGP Mahender Reddy. Though many names are making rounds, the level of anxiety is increasing as Mahender Reddy will be retiring on December 31.

If sources are to be believed, ACB Director Gen Anjani Kumar would succeed Mahender Reddy. Though at one point of time it was felt that Mahender Reddy would be given six-month extension, the state government did not send any such proposal to the Centre.

It is being said that the government would create a new post like Chairman, Command Control Centre or create a special wing to deal with growing menace of cybercrime and drugs as well as management of CCTV surveillance in the entire state for Mahender Reddy.



Hyderabad City police Commissioner CV Anand and two Additional DGP rank officials Jitendar and Rajiv Rathan are also said to be in the race. These three IPS officials belongs to the 1991 batch.

But it is said that the state government had sent a list of two names to the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission). They are 1990 batch IPS officer Anjani Kumar and state Home Secretary Ravi Gupta.

Sources said that Anjani Kumar enjoys the confidence of the government as he had made his mark in controlling law and order and other crimes during his stint as the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad for more than five years as well as ACB head.