Ankura Hospital Launches ‘Up We Grow’ Clinic for Children’s Growth and Development

Ankura Hospital Launches ‘Up We Grow’ Clinic for Children’s Growth and Development
Hyderabad, August 2025 – Ankura Hospital for Women and Children has launched Up We Grow, a specialised Growth Clinic dedicated to addressing growth and developmental concerns in children and adolescents. Led by a multidisciplinary team including pediatric endocrinologists, dietitians, psychologists, and physiotherapists, the clinic offers early detection, accurate diagnosis, and personalised care for conditions like short stature, hormonal imbalances, and delayed puberty.

Founder Dr Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam emphasised the clinic’s holistic approach, while Dr Mounica Reddy highlighted the importance of timely intervention. Services include comprehensive assessments, customised nutrition plans, progress tracking, and counseling, ensuring every child receives the support needed to reach full potential.

