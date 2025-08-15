Live
- Securing Tomorrow: The True Meaning of Independence
- Vote fraud brought dishonour to nation; Cong brought Independence to India, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Rapid redevelopment essential for a slum free Mumbai: CM Fadnavis
- Apple’s September 9 Event: iPhone 17, Ultra-Thin iPhone Air, New Apple Watch Models & AirPods Pro 3 Expected
- CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on transparency in development at Hyderabad property show
- Boy killed in suspicious explosion in Bengaluru's Srirama Colony
- South Korean Prez to pursue 'forward-looking' cooperation with Japan through 'shuttle diplomacy'
- 1 killed, 10 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Kursk
- Atmanirbhar Bharat is the foundation of a strong, developed India: PM Modi
- 4.5 lakh people registered for Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta
Ankura Hospital Launches ‘Up We Grow’ Clinic for Children’s Growth and Development
Hyderabad, August 2025 – Ankura Hospital for Women and Children has launched Up We Grow, a specialised Growth Clinic dedicated to addressing growth...
Hyderabad, August 2025 – Ankura Hospital for Women and Children has launched Up We Grow, a specialised Growth Clinic dedicated to addressing growth and developmental concerns in children and adolescents. Led by a multidisciplinary team including pediatric endocrinologists, dietitians, psychologists, and physiotherapists, the clinic offers early detection, accurate diagnosis, and personalised care for conditions like short stature, hormonal imbalances, and delayed puberty.
Founder Dr Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam emphasised the clinic’s holistic approach, while Dr Mounica Reddy highlighted the importance of timely intervention. Services include comprehensive assessments, customised nutrition plans, progress tracking, and counseling, ensuring every child receives the support needed to reach full potential.