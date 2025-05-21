Another blaze breaks out at building in Chatrinaka

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed after a massive fire broke out at a residential-cum-commercial building in Chatrinaka in the Old City on Tuesday. This was the third such incident after a tragic Gulzar Houz incident killing 17 people.

The blaze occurred in a shoe warehouse located on the second floor of a G+2 building in Boyiguda. It triggered concern among nearby residents and business-owners. On noticing the fire, occupants in the building rushed downstairs and alerted officials.

The Chatrinaka police reached the scene quickly. Two fire engines from Chandrayanagutta and Moghalpura rushed to the site and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to rest of the building or surrounding areas. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. The quick response by the emergency services helped minimise the damage. Authorities are investigating the cause.